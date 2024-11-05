Galatasaray are making plans to sign Victor Osimhen permanently after impressing early into his loan stint

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions after the summer deadline day after failing to move away from Napoli

The club's president has held a meeting with important stakeholders to discuss raising the finances involved

Galatasaray are determined to sign Victor Osimhen permanently and have started planning how to raise the required finances for the operation next summer.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after Napoli froze him out of the squad following botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Ahli and Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles star impressed early into his loan, and the Turkish giants are considering making the deal permanent if the striker is willing to commit his future to the club.

Galatasaray to raise funds for Osimhen

According to Turkish outlet Sozcu, the Lions are preparing a €50 million bid for the Nigerian and hope his willingness to play for their club could tempt Napoli to accept.

The new release clause is €75mil after he extended his contract by a further one-year to preserve his value before joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan.

According to Fanatik, Gala’s president, Dursun Ozbek, has started moving behind the scenes regarding how the club intends to sign the forward permanently.

He has reportedly called on all the club's sponsors to provide backing in creating a historic budget that could reach €50mil, including bonuses for the operation.

The efforts could come to waste if the player who has yet to commit his future to any club is unwilling to remain in Turkey beyond the next summer window in June 2025.

Napoli will also be unwilling to lower the fee, having already reduced the release to €75mil, down from the €130mil inserted into his contract in 2023.

Why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray

Legit.ng analysed why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray permanently despite the Turkish club preparing an offer of €50 million to tempt Napoli into selling him.

The club's board and fans have fallen in love with the former LOSC striker, but his ambition and the required financial package are beyond the Istanbul-based club.

