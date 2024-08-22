Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain, and there is just one week left before the summer transfer window closes

Paris Saint-Germain have pulled out of the race to sign the Nigerian international, who is desperate to leave Napoli

The Parisians have been a significant suitor of the striker; however, they have reportedly moved on with other plans

French giants Paris Saint Germain have withdrawn from the race to sign wantaway Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

PSG have been a major suitor of the Nigerian international, having been monitoring his situation for some time.

The Ligue 1 outfit will now focus instead on retaining their attacking options.

PSG have pulled out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli.

Source: Getty Images

After the departure of Kylian Mbappe, the Parisians were linked with a move for the Super Eagles striker.

They were even desperate after Goncalo Ramos's injury, as they made efforts to bolster their attack.

Local outlet L'Equipe reports via PSG Talk that PSG are now leaning towards “standing pat” and relying on their existing forward line.

They will now bank on the services of Marco Asensio, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo-Muani and Bradley Barcola upfront.

The French champions had tabled a low offer for the 25-year-old, but it seems Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ stance on the £113 million release clause is the stumbling block.

Further reports claim PSG will no longer pursue a marquee signing after they also reached out to Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta boss Luca Percassi disclosed that the club will ensure their best legs are retained, as it is unclear if Lookman will leave.

Sky Sports reports that the summer transfer window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and there are concerns over Osimhen's future.

Arsenal earlier pulled out of the race for the Nigerian, but Chelsea have continued with their negotiations for the forward.

Conte makes honest admission

Legit.ng earlier reported that Antonio Conte made it clear that he is not involved in transfer decisions at Napoli amid Victor Osimhen's transfer saga.

London club Chelsea seem desperate to do business with the Italian club, as Napoli are also eyeing Romelu Lukaku.

While the negotiations are underway, Conte is already absolving himself of any responsibility in the transfer market.

