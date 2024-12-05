Victor Osimhen has taken the Turkish Super League by storm since he joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan

Osimhen's impressive performances have prompted Galatasaray to consider signing him on a permanent transfer

The Super Eagles forward leads the Turkish Super Lig players in a key stat proving how quickly he has adapted

Victor Osimhen needs no time to prove who he is in the Turkish Super League and has led other attackers in a key statistic, showing just how good he is.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after failing to secure permanent moves away when Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli were interested.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray in the 3-2 win over Eyupspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

He has settled in quickly at the RAMS Park, prompting the Turkish champions to start making plans to sign him permanently despite the high finances involved.

Osimhen leads Turkish league attackers

The Turkish Super League has reached matchday 13 even though some clubs have played 14 matches: Samsunspor, Eyupspor, Sivasspor and Konyaspor.

Osimhen has stamped his authority in Turkey, and according to Fbref, he has taken the most shots in the league with 41 despite playing eight games and missing five due to injury.

The next player on the list is veteran forward Edin Dzeko, who has 35 shots, and the 38-year-old has played all 13 league games for Jose Mourinho’s side, Fenerbahce.

Transfermarkt notes that the Super Eagles forward has six goals and three assists in eight games, and only five players have more goals, including Dzeko and Ciro Immobile.

However, his shot conversion rate is poor; 15 of his 41 shots have been on target, with six goals. He has also missed nine big chances; regardless, he has been a big presence for Galatasaray.

Five clubs linked to Osimhen in January

Legit.ng analysed five clubs linked to Osimhen ahead of the January transfer window after two of his former suitors re-emerged to sign him away from Galatasaray.

Osimhen had multiple offers in the summer transfer window but failed to secure a move. His performances for Galatasaray on loan have kept the interests alive.

