Victor Osimhen: Okan Buruk Hints at Major Breakthrough in Galatasaray’s Pursuit of Striker
- Galatasaray continues to work behind the scenes to turn Victor Osimhen’s loan deal into a permanent move
- The Super Eagles forward has impressed early in his loan and has become a fan favourite at the Istanbul club
- Head coach Okan Buruk has dropped a major hint of a breakthrough in the club's quest to sign Osimhen
Galatasaray may have found a major breakthrough in their quest to turn Victor Osimhen’s loan move into a permanent deal after his impressive performances.
Osimhen joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan after the European transfer window closed last summer, and Napoli ostracized him from their 2024/25 squad.
As noted by Transfermarkt, he has nine goals and five assists in 12 games, making him the champions’ top scorer in all competitions.
Galatasaray breakthrough in Osimhen pursuit
The Turkish champions are far from Napoli's demands for Osimhen’s release clause, and the Italian Serie A club have made it clear it's all or nothing for their player.
According to an insider, Burhan Can Terzi, who disclosed what manager Okan Buruk told him, the Lions have made all necessary arrangements and have the finances ready if Osimhen gives the green light.
“Regarding the Osimhen transfer, the Galatasaray manager said to me, 'If Osimhen tells us in May that he doesn't want to stay in Napoli,' 'We can take him if we want, we will have that financial freedom.',” he said on Sportcell.
“There have been new sales at Leo Residence, 1.7 billion TL is expected. A total of 100 million euros of input is expected with the capital increase.”
Gala are not the only club in pursuit of Osimhen's permanent signature. They face competition from top European clubs, including those in England, France and Italy.
The Super Eagles star has reportedly assured Galatasaray that he will not leave the club in January despite having a break clause that allows him to do so if Napoli receives the right offer.
Giovanni Manna’s update on Osimhen’s future
Legit.ng reported that Giovanni Manna issued an update on Osimhen's future amidst reports that some top European clubs are ready to trigger his release clause in January.
The sporting director did not rule out a permanent sale in January, even though he claimed no club has officially reached out to inquire about the conditions of the deal.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com