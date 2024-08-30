Chelsea Receive Boost in Osimhen’s Pursuit Despite Al Ahli’s Agreement With Napoli
- Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli have an agreement with Napoli for the signing of Victor Osimhen
- Al-Ahli also have an agreement with the striker on personal terms, but a green light is yet to arrive
- Chelsea are also in active negotiations with the club and player to secure a deadline days transfer
Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen despite Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli having an agreement with Napoli and the player.
The Blues have been negotiating with Napoli for weeks, trying to find an agreement on a club-to-club basis and on personal terms with the striker, but the deal has been pushed to the deadline day.
Saudi club Al-Ahli reached an agreement with Napoli this morning for a fee reported to be between €75-80 million, including add-ons, a fee lower than his €130mil release clause, which Napoli wanted.
The Jeddah-based club also have an agreement on personal terms with the Nigerian reportedly worth about €25-30 million salary per year, even though he has yet to approve the deal.
Chelsea receive boost in Osimhen's pursuit
Al-Ahli agreed a deal with Premier League club Brentford to sign striker Ivan Toney for £36 million, just a few hours after they reached a similar agreement with Napoli.
According to Gianluca DiMarzio, the journalist who first reported the news of an agreement between Al-Ahli and Napoli, he has provided an update that is good news to Chelsea.
He reported a gap of €5 million in the initial agreement between the two clubs after the Italians requested more money, which has made them shift focus to Toney.
According to Sky Sports, the striker arrived in Central London this afternoon and is currently undergoing a medical which was approved by the Saudi club.
However, there is still no update on the negotiations between Chelsea’s representatives and Osimhen as the deal continues to drag on.
Al-Ahli deals Chelsea double blow
Legit.ng reported that Al-Ahli dealt Chelsea a double blow after reports emerged that they have agreed a deal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney for £36 million.
The news came after they reached an agreement with Napoli for Osimhen, putting themselves in control of two players wanted by Chelsea. The Nigerian has yet to give a green light.
