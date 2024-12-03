Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Victor Osimhen permanently from Napoli

The Super Eagles forward is currently on a season-long loan at Galatasaray after joining to escape Napoli

Osimhen’s decision over his future before the January transfer window is not good news for the Red Devils

Manchester United may have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as the striker reportedly makes a decision over the offers before him in the January transfer window.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer after failing to secure moves to top European clubs, reportedly with a break clause for the January transfer window.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a chance for Galatasaray against Eyupspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

His performances have impressed the Turkish champions, who have decided to pursue a permanent move for him but could be unable to afford the finances involved.

Man Utd dealt blow by Osimhen

Galatasaray are not the only club interested in a permanent move for the Nigerian, other top European clubs are ready to pounce if an opportunity presents itself in January.

According to Turkish Football, Osimhen decided to reject all approaches in January and see out his loan spell in Istanbul, which has already become a fan favourite.

This comes as a massive blow to Manchester United who are reportedly keen to sign him in January to fortify Ruben Amorim’s attack and turn their season around.

The Red Devils have been considering various means to get the deal done. As noted by Livescore, they are ready to offer new striker Joshua Zirkzee plus cash to Napoli.

The Dutch forward was struggling under Erik ten Hag and was considering a return to Serie A, but a change of his form under Amorim could lead to a change of plan.

Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to Galatasaray amid Napoli's insistence to receive his full release clause of €75 million; otherwise no deal.

The player, who has entered a love relationship with the fans of the Istanbul club, has told the Turkish champions of his desire to continue at the club despite Napoli’s demands.

