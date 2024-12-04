Victor Osimhen has a big decision to make over his future as he will not play for Serie A club Napoli again

Osimhen left the club last summer and joined Galatasaray on loan after two moves collapsed on deadline day

Galatasaray are trying to secure him permanently, while other top European clubs are also interested

Victor Osimhen has a big decision to make over his future, and Galatasaray president has confirmed when the Super Eagles forward will announce his decision.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after the European transfer window closed, and he missed out on permanent moves away from Italy.

He has started strongly in Istanbul, contributing to 14 goals in his first 12 games and making the Turkish champions decide to pursue a permanent move for him.

According to Sozcu, Gala cannot afford his €75 million release clause, and Napoli will not accept their proposed €50mil, having reduced the fee from €130mil before he moved to Turkey.

Ozbek provides update on Osimhen

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has confirmed that there is a break clause in the loan deal despite initial denial but added that the player will be in Turkey till the end of the season.

“He is our player this season,” he said, as quoted by Sporskor. “There is a very difficult clause for him to leave during the mid-season break. According to our agreement, he will play for us until the end of the season.

“No one should bend it. He will make his own decision at the end of the season.”

His permanent signing is not an immediate priority for Galatasaray, but the signing of a strike partner for him after Mauro Icardi's season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

They are reportedly considering many options including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Bayer Leverkusen and Super Eagles star Nathan Tella.

Roland Sallai agrees with Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Roland Sallai shared Osimhen's objectives after the Nigerian forward promised Galatasaray fans he would bring the Europa League trophy to Istanbul.

The Hungarian forward shared a similar objective after claiming it was his goal since he joined the Turkish champions to deliver their first European trophy in 24 years.

