Nigeria hosted Rwanda in the final match of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The Super Eagles, who had already sealed qualification for the showpiece in Morocco, approached the fixture in a rather celebratory manner

Rwanda, however, surprised the Nigerian team, rallying from behind to clinch a crucial victory in the encounter

The Super Eagles of Nigeria concluded their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign with a final clash against the Rwandan national team.

The clash, which was more of a celebratory fixture for the Nigerian team given the fact they had secured qualification to the tournament proper in Morocco, was largely approached with a somewhat lacklustre performance from the Super Eagles.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen set the stage for the encounter by making seven changes to the squad that faced the Republic of Benin just four days earlier.

The match, held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, lacked significant goalmouth action for much of the first half.

Despite Rwanda's need for a victory, it was Nigeria who came closest to scoring, with Sevilla forward, Kelechi Iheanacho registering the only shot on target in the 45th minute.

The tempo of the game shifted in the second half as the Super Eagles ramped up their efforts to secure maximum points.

Coach Eguavoen signalled his intent by introducing Samuel Chukwueze and Frank Onyeka to replace Kelechi Iheanacho and Alhassan Yusuf. These substitutions proved pivotal, injecting new energy and changing the tide of the encounter.

Victor Boniface came close with a brilliant header, exquisitely saved by Fiacre Ntwali, before captain William Troost-Ekong missed an opportunity from the attempted rebound.

The Nigerian team continued to pile on the pressure, and the breakthrough finally came in the 59th minute when Chukwueze scored a stunning solo goal to give Nigeria the lead.

However, just as the match seemed to be unfolding as expected for the Super Eagles, the script took an unexpected turn. Ange Mutsinzi scored a brilliant equaliser for Rwanda, heading home a cross from Johea Kwizera.

Buoyed by their equaliser, the Amavubi capitalised further, finding what would prove to be the winning goal through a close-range finish from Innocent Nshuti.

The remainder of the encounter saw a flurry of goalmouth action from the Nigerian team, desperate to claw back an equaliser. However, their efforts ultimately bore no fruit, and the Super Eagles suffered a surprising defeat.

Despite the loss, Nigeria retained the top spot in their group, having already sealed qualification for the AFCON tournament. For Rwanda, the victory was commendable but not enough to secure their place in Morocco.

