Nigeria is set to lock horns with Rwanda in the final round of Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

The clash, which comes in the aftermath of the Super Eagles securing qualification for the AFCON, is expected to be accompanied by a celebratory atmosphere

However, a fresh report detailing that the Super Eagles have been handed a triple blow ahead of the encounter has surfaced

Nigeria may have secured passage to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, but coach Augustine Eguavoen is still left with some head-scratching to do.

The 59-year-old, who was appointed coach of the team on an interim basis, ensured Nigeria coasted to the finals of the Morocco showpiece with two games to spare.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pose for a team photo ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Benin. Image: Sia Kambou.

However, as the final group fixture approaches to complete the qualification campaign, unsettling news from the Super Eagles camp has emerged, with reports detailing that the team has been hit by a triple blow.

Super Eagles suffer triple blow

According to a report courtesy of media outlet, Brila.net, the Super Eagles have been dealt major setbacks ahead of the tie against the Amavubi.

First-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is unfortunately ruled out of the encounter after being excused from the national team following the demise of his father.

The report also details that Nottingham Forest defender, Ola Aina, did not return with the team to Nigeria and instead flew back to his Premier League outfit, with reports indicating that he suffered a knock.

The report concludes by confirming the health status of midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who has also been reportedly nursing an injury.

The report states that the possibility of the Lazio star featuring against the Amavubi is very slim, further limiting coach Eguavoen's options in midfield.

However, the Super Eagles coach will take solace in the fact that he has reliable backup options available, as well as the fact that the Nigerian team has secured qualification to the AFCON.

According to data from Fotmob, Nigeria currently tops Group D with 11 points, while second-place Benin Republic has only seven points so far.

The Nigerian team is poised to host the Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on November 18th.

Qualified teams for the AFCON

Legit.ng in another report detailed a list of teams that have qualified for the AFCON in Morocco.

The list features all 18 qualified teams and the host country, Morocco. Four-time African champions Ghana, sadly, will not be partaking in next year’s showpiece.

