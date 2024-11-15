Augustine Eguavoen has explained the challenges that led to Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Benin Republic in the AFCON qualifiers

The Super Eagles recused a point against Gernot Rohr's Cheetahs thanks to a late Victor Osimhen equaliser

The Super Eagles have secured their ticket for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a game to spare

Augustine Eguavoen has defended the Super Eagles' under-par performance against Benin Republic as Nigeria held their hosts to a 1-1 draw on Thursday, November 14.

Victor Osimhen's 81st-minute goal drew the three-time AFCON winners level against the Cheetahs who outplayed the Nigerian team for most of the first half and deservedly took the lead through Mohammed Tijani.

Augustine Eguavoen has blamed the weather for Nigeria's inability to defeat the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in their AFCON qualifier. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/Sia Kamnou

According to Afrik-Foot, Osimhen's equaliser kept Nigeria’s unbeaten run in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers intact and preserved their undefeated run under Eguavoen whose future is still uncertain with the national team.

The draw also confirmed Nigeria's participation in the 2025 AFCON with a game to spare after going going four points clear ahead of closest challengers Benin who lie in second spot in Group D.

The Super Eagles have secured three wins and two draws under the former Nigeria defender to go top of Group D with 11 points from five games, while Benin has seven points, Rwanda has five points and Libya are bottom with four points.

Eguavoen explains reason for Nigeria draw

Meanwhile, interim coach, Eguavoen has blamed the Super Eagles' lackluster display against Benin Republic on the poor weather as it rained heavily during the encounter, Soccernet reports.

“It was a tough game, and I congratulate the players for a spirited display in the second half that earned us the equaliser,” Eguavoen disclosed.

“The downpour made the game difficult for both teams, but I am happy we have the AFCON finals ticket in the bag ahead of the final game of the series against Rwanda in Uyo on Monday.”

The Super Eagles will be back in action when the team hosts Rwanda in their final group D game in the AFCON qualifiers in Uyo on November 18.

Osimhen's goal earn Super Eagles a point

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen rose highest to meet a cross from substitute Moses Simon, converting a brilliant header to level the score for the Super Eagles against Benin Republic.

The draw saw the Super Eagles extend their points tally to 11. Meanwhile, Benin will have everything to play for when they face Libya in their final qualification fixture on November 18.

