Victor Boniface has bared it all after he failed to make the shortlist for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award

The Nigerian international was part of the Bayer Leverkusen squad that won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last season

Boniface was not part of the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to a last-minute injury

Nigerian international Victor Boniface has expressed disappointment that he was not nominated for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

CAF released a list of 10 nominees for the prestigious award, with Super Eagles stars Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong making the cut.

Boniface, who was part of the Bayer Leverkusen squad that won the Bundesliga during the 2023/2024 season, was not named.

Victor Boniface was not shortlisted for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award. Photo: Lars Baron.

He netted 14 goals in 23 matches league matches to help Xabi Alonso's side to the title for the first time in their history.

The 23-year-old could not make it to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury, which seemed to have hampered his chances for the CAF Award, Daily Post reports.

Boniface, however, believes that his performance last season should have earned him a place among the nominees, as he also won the DFB Pokal.

He told BBC's Oluwashina Okeleji on X:

“Of course, I’m disappointed not being shortlisted. If it’s what I did last season, I should be disappointed, but I don’t stress about it.

When asked who he would pick if given the opportunity, he was quick to mention Atalanta of Italy playmaker Ademola Lookman.

He said:

“If I’m to pick the winner, it would be Lookman 100 percent, and if I were there, I would pick myself.”

Boniface transfers money to fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface showed a kind gesture to some Nigerian football fans who surrounded the team bus on arrival in Uyo ahead of the match against Rwanda.

Some fans surrounded the Super Eagles team bus in Uyo and received a heartwarming gesture from Victor Boniface.

One of the fans lifted his phone where he had typed his account details, and the Bayer Leverkusen striker made a transfer of an undisclosed amount, gesturing that he should be shared among

