The Super Eagles of Nigeria came out short after their 1-1 draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic

Victor Osimhen scored later in the second half to rescue a point after Mohammed Tijani's goal

Augustine Eguavoen will have to shake things up in defence after an injury to an important defender

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been hit with a significant blow ahead of their final match day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Nigeria played a 1-1 draw against the Cheetahs (formerly Squirrels) of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on matchday five yesterday.

Ola Aina challenges for the ball against Junior Olaitan during Nigeria's 1-1 draw vs Benin Republic.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen’s second-half header cancelled Mohammed Tijani's first-half header to rescue a point for the Eagles and preserve their unbeaten qualifying campaign.

Ola Aina withdraws from Eagles camp

The Nigerian players are back in the country ahead of the final international game of the year against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina did not return and flew directly to England amid speculations he could be nursing an injury, having looked lacklustre in the game.

As seen in a video making rounds on social media before the game, Aina was seen telling Alex Iwobi and co that he was not feeling okay, sparking speculations of an injury.

Former Golden Eaglets media officer Tobi Adepoju provided an update from the team's camp that Aina wasn't injured but withdrew due to a personal reason.

The report added that Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who scored the winner against Libya one month ago, did not play against Benin after picking up a knock in training and could miss the Rwanda tie.

Eguavoen’s options are short in key areas, and could turn to the Nigerian Premier Football League to select players as replacements for the game.

Ola Aina trolls Benin star

Legit.ng reported that Ola Aina taunted Aiyegun Tosin before dribbling the Benin Republic winger after a failed first attempt when the ball was cleared for a throw-in.

Aina called for the ball the second time and repeated the same technique, getting past the attacker before he was brought down with a nasty tackle to his ankle.

