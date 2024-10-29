The Libyan Football Federation has been hit by another internal issue days after CAF hammer fell on them

Libyan referees have threatened to go on strike if their two demands before the federation are not approved

The country's football has been in the public eye since they held the Super Eagles hostage at the airport

A fresh internal issue has hit the Libyans Football Federation amid the ongoing saga on the continental stage, which emanated from the airport hostage incident.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) hit the North Africans with heavy sanctions after investigation and hearing into the hostage ordeal of the Super Eagles at Al Abraq International Airport.

CAF awarded Nigeria three points and three goals after ruling that the host’s inhumane treatment led the Super Eagles to forfeit the match. Libyan FF also received a USD 50,000 fine.

It leaves Nigeria on the verge of qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations while the chances of the Mediterranean Knights making the tournament moved towards impossibility.

Libyan referees threaten strike action

According to Libya Al Ahrar TV, the country's referees have threatened to boycott the Libyan Premier League if the federation doesn't meet some of their demands before the new season.

They demanded that the penalties list for some articles related to verbal and physical assault on referees be amended for harsher sanctions while improving the security and protection of the officials.

According to Libya Review, the calls for protection of match officials after recent incidents of assault by irate fans and club officials have left many severely injured and hospitalised.

The officials also noted that they want a representative in the general assembly who is a working referee to fight for their general welfare and financial values.

They threatened that if their demands are not discussed in the next general assembly meeting, they will not officiate any match in the Libyan league and in all categories.

According to Libya Observer, this poses another threat to the start of the season, which has been postponed once due to clubs disagreeing with the new format.

Four key demands as Libyans protest

Legit.ng analysed the four key demands of Libyan football fans after they trooped out to the streets to protest against CAF sanctions after the airport hostage incident.

The protest leaders recognise the need for the image of Libyan football to improve as it would aid their global perception and prevent marginalisation on the continent.

How Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict favouring the Super Eagles and leaving the North Africans on the brink of missing out.

Their path to the tournament in Morocco is not in their hands as they will need help from Nigeria, which they mistreated, making it nearly impossible to happen.

