Lekki Deep Seaport is gradually ramping up operations to take the pride of place in the African maritime industry

The management of the seaport has disclosed how it plans to double the volume of cargoes imported and exported from there

Meanwhile, the government has also made plans to carry out a routine dredging of the Lekki Deep seaport to allow bigger vessels to berth

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a journalist with Legit.ng, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Stakeholders have expressed their joy as shipping operations pick up at the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport, making Nigeria a maritime hub in the West and Central Africa region.

The report from the port management shows that international transshipment operations to key destinations like Togo, Ghana, Abidjan, and the Republic of Benin are fast expanding.

The Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Daniel Odibe, told journalists during a tour that the port is set to achieve 500,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2025.

Lekki Deep Seaport is the largest in Nigeria, and one of the most developed in West Africa. Photo credit: State House, Pius Utomi Ekpei (AFP)

Source: UGC

This would mark a 57.4% growth from the 287,000 TEUs handled in 2024.

He admitted that the Lekki port is still operating at about 20% of the installed capacity of 1.2 million TEUs, but assured that plans are in place to maximise full capacity, despite the prevailing macroeconomic challenges, such as the fuel subsidy removal and the naira depreciation, which affected import volumes.

Lekki Deep seaport yet to reach full capacity

The Lekki deep seaport was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 24, 2023.

Described as Nigeria’s largest seaport and the most modern and deepest seaport in West Africa, it is yet to attain its full capacity.

According to This Day news, Odibe disclosed that the port had already processed 222,000 TEUs in the first six months of 2025.

Shipping operations on the increase

Odibe disclosed that the cargo volumes are increasing as the naira stabilizes, and the port is now steadily receiving between 10 and 12 vessels monthly.

He said:

“Our international transshipment footprint now includes Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, and Abidjan. Operational efficiency is also improving, with vessel turnaround time averaging 48 hours, truck turnaround time at one hour and 25 minutes, and cargo dwell time at 16 days.”

The Managing Director of Lekki Port, Mr. Wang Qiang, corroborated this statement, adding that the port would continue to set new benchmarks and raise the bar for seaport operations in West Africa.

Qiang, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Young Qiang, also disclosed that the port would be leveraging technology and operational efficiencies to shape the future of trade in the region.

Dangote to export massively with Lekki Seaport

Note that Dangote Industries Limited will also be taking advantage of the increased port activities to expand its exports.

The company confirmed that it would be massively exporting cement, coal, fertiliser, and refined products, using the seaport.

The seaport is set to increase on its last year volumes, having already processed almost 300,000 TEUs. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei (AFP)

Source: Getty Images

Note that there is now also a Nigerian-owned container shipping line that has opened up new routes within Nigeria and other destinations in Africa.

Lekki Deep Seaport to receive larger vessels

In related news, the government announced that there would be routine maintenance dredging at the Lekki Deep seaport.

The goal is to expand the channel from 16.5 metres to 17 metres to allow bigger vessels to berth at the port, according to Legit.ng.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, announced the approval of the dredging of Lekki seaport, stating that the discussion has been on for over two years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng