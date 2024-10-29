Libya's hopes of qualifying for AFCON 2025 took a big hit after CAF's verdict on the airport hostage saga

CAF ruled in favour of the Super Eagles, awarding three points and three goals, and fined Libyan FF $50,000

The Mediterranean Knights are bottom of Group D with one point ahead of the final two games in November

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) landed a heavy blow to Libya's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the verdict on the airport hostage saga.

CAF ruled in favour of Nigeria, awarding the Super Eagles three points and three goals because the hosts caused the forfeiture of the match. The body also fined the Libyan FF USD 50,000.

Libyan national team training ahead of the cancelled AFCON 2025 qualifier match against Nigeria. Photo from @Libyan_FF.

Source: Twitter

The decision has left the Mediterranean Knights on the brink of missing out on qualifying for AFCON 2025 as they remain bottom of the group with one point.

Nigeria is four points clear in first place in Group D, with Benin Republic in second with six points, and Rwanda closely follows in third with five points.

How Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025

As noted by All Africa, the chances of Libya playing at AFCON 2025 are highly slim but not totally impossible, as there are still mathematical scenarios that could see them in Morocco next year.

The Libyans will need to beat Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic away and Rwanda at the Martyrs of February Stadium after CAF decided not to ban them from playing home games outside Benghazi.

However, their destiny is not totally in their hands as they have to rely on other results. They will need the Super Eagles, who need one point to qualify, to beat Benin and win or draw Rwanda in their final two games.

If this scenario plays out, Nigeria will win the group with 16 points, Libya will come second with seven points, Benin will be pegged at six points, while Rwanda will finish bottom with five or six points, depending on their result against the Eagles.

Libya Akhbar noted that this could prove difficult as Nigeria, who need one point, are unlikely to do Libya any favour and could remain passive in their final games.

The North Africans have not qualified for the AFCON since 2012 and have only featured two other times, in 1982 (finishing runners-up) and 2006 (eliminated in the group stage).

How Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict awarding them three points and three goals after the airport hostage ordeal in Libya.

Nigeria are top of Group D with 10 points, four points clear of second-placed Benin Republic, but they could still miss out in an unlikely but possible scenario.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng