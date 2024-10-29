Libyan football fans have kicked against CAF's verdict on the Al Abraq International Airport saga

The verdict awarded Nigeria three points and three goals, leaving Libya on the verge of missing AFCON 2025

The fans and key sports figures staged protests across the country, making major demands from their FA

Libyan football fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruling, which awarded Nigeria a walkover after their airport saga.

CAF ruled that Libya caused the forfeiture, hence awarded the Super Eagles three points and three goals. The organisation also fined the Libyan Football Federation USD 50,000.

The Mediterranean Knights training ahead of the cancelled AFCON 2025 qualifier match between Libya and Nigeria. Photo from @Libyan_FF.

Source: Twitter

According to Libya News 24, the football fans led by top figures Captain Khairi Al-Qadi and Captain Adel Osman Al-Shaeri led the fans' protest. They noted that the verdict speaks more about the image of Libyan football.

Legit.ng highlights the four key demands from their comments during the protest.

Four key demands during Libyans' protest

1. Request for replay of forfeited game

Top of the requests of the protesting Libyans was for CAF to cancel the forfeiture and reschedule the match at a neutral venue to give the Mediterranean Knights a fair chance to save their almost-dead hope of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. This request was the expected verdict from most Nigerians during CAF hearings.

2. Libyan FA to appeal CAF ruling

The protesters urged their football federation to intensify their efforts during the appeal by hiring specialised sports lawyers to make a strong case for CAF to overturn the initial verdict. According to Libya Akhbar, the Libyan FA has hired a Tunisian lawyer for their appeal.

3. Calls for transparency and representation

The federation was charged to work more transparently to enhance the Libyan teams' presence and influence in continental and international sports competitions, which could help prevent bias and further unfair treatment. Libya have played AFCON thrice: 1982, 2006 and 2012 and have never featured at the FIFA World Cup.

4. Calls to improve the image of Libyan football

The protesters also urged their federation officials and sponsors to consistently support the Mediterranean Knights and other teams in strengthening their position in African and international bodies, which could help with fairness in future competitions.

How Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict favouring the Super Eagles and leaving the North Africans on the brink of missing out.

Their path to the tournament in Morocco is not in their hands as they will need help from Nigeria, which they mistreated, making it nearly impossible to happen.

How Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict awarding them three points and three goals after the airport hostage ordeal in Libya.

Nigeria are top of Group D with 10 points, four points clear of second placed Benin Republic, but in an unlikely but possible scenario, they could still miss out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng