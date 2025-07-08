A former Nigeria U17 coach has passed away after a prolonged illness in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Tuesday morning, July 8

The death is coming five days after the demise of Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai, who died in Lagos at the age of 61

A football stakeholder described the late coach as a manager who believed in giving unknown players the platform to excel

Former Golden Eaglet coach Hassan Abubakar has been pronounced dead following a prolonged illness.

The former Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) coach was buried according to Islamic rites in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Tuesday morning, July 8.

The news came as a rude shock to the football community, as the country is currently mourning the death of 1994 AFCON winner Peter Rufai.

Details about late Abubakar

Late Hassan Abubuakr is one of he most experienced youth coaches in Nigeria.

The former Gombe United coach led the Golden Eaglets to win their 1st African U17 Cup of Nations title in Seychelles after beating Burkina Faso 3-0, per Premium Times.

After winning the inaugural AFCON, Abubakar led the Nigeria U17 men's team to a runner-up finish at the FIFA World Cup in Trinidad & Tobago, losing 3-0 to France, according to FIFA.

The Zaria-born coach is a specialist in handling lower division teams in Nigeria and taking them back to the top-flight football.

The Physical and Health Education graduate from Ahmadu Bello University has handled Niger Tornadoes, Kaduna United, Zamfara United, Sunshine Stars, Gombe United, Juth FC and ABS FC.

Defunct Juth FC appointed Hassan Abubakar as their head coach in 2011 following their relegation per African Football.

Ilorin-based club ABS FC secured the services of late Hassan Abubakar during their struggles in the Nigeria National League in 2018, per Brila.

We lost an asset- Chukwuemeka

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS FC) Director of Football, Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka described the death of Hassan Abukar as a huge loss to the football community in Nigeria.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Chukwuemeka said the late Hassan gave opportunities to younger players to blossom in every team he handled.

The sports administrator stressed that the coach brought his wealth of experience gathered during his stint as manager to transform ABS FC. He said:

"He was a good coach, hardworking and amiable, believed in youthful players.

"He had a good working experience with us at ABS FC bringing his past experiences with the Golden Eaglets, Niger Tornadoes, Elkanemi Warriors, etc.

"May his soul rest in peace and may God console his family.

NFF mourn Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi reacted to the death of legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai, which sent shock to the football community.

The 1994 AFCON winner passed away in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, after a prolonged illness.

Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Odion Ighalo, Victor Anichebe, Victor Boniface, John Obi Mikel, Maduka Okoye, Tolu Arokodare, and Nwankwo Kanu’s wife, amongst others, have joined in paying tribute to the late legend.

