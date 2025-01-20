Victor Boniface and Rikke Hermine Jensen split after four years, unfollowing each other on social media

The couple’s last public appearance together was during Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title celebrations in May

Sources confirm Boniface’s relationship with Jensen had been strained for months before the official breakup

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface and Norwegian influencer Rikke Hermine Jensen have officially ended their four-year relationship.

The couple's breakup became evident when they unfollowed each other on social media. Jensen wiped her Instagram profile, leaving just one post.

The pair’s last public appearance together was in May during Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title celebrations. Boniface and Jensen shared a heartfelt kiss and posed for photos with their families, a moment that now feels bittersweet in hindsight.

According to Tribuna, a source close to Jensen revealed that her relationship with Boniface had been in trouble for months.

"Yes, they were apart for Christmas, and he seemed to have a lot of fun without her. She also stopped attending his games this season. Now, they are officially done," the source confirmed.

The festive season highlighted the growing distance between the couple, with Boniface leaving Jensen behind to travel solo to Nigeria to celebrate Christmas and his birthday.

A private romance ends publicly

Boniface and Jensen reportedly met in Norway around 2021 and despite their years together, the Bayer Leverkusen forward preferred to keep their relationship private, rarely sharing details of his relationship with the Norwegian with the public.

While Jensen was a consistent supporter of Boniface on and off the pitch, the relationship’s strain became undeniable.

The breakup marks the end of a chapter for Boniface, who now focuses on his football career while Jensen appears to step away from the limelight.

Boniface nears return from injury layoff

In a related development, Boniface is on the brink of making a long-awaited return after a two-month injury absence Bayer Leverkusen has confirmed.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international has been sidelined since November due to a thigh muscle injury, but manager Xabi Alonso stated recently that Boniface might return to play as soon as next week.

Prior to his injury, Boniface had been in sensational form, scoring eight goals in 15 games across all competitions.

His comeback will bring a much-needed boost to Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, who are presently second in the Bundesliga, only four points behind champions Bayern Munich.

However, Boniface’s rehabilitation has not been without setbacks as he had to postpone his return due to a small setback during his recuperation, putting him out of Leverkusen's season opener against Borussia Dortmund.

Premier League club monitors Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid Boniface’s impressive display, a report has disclosed that Premier League outfit Chelsea is keeping a close tab on the Nigerian forward.

The Blues have had the Bayer Leverkusen forward on their radar for several weeks and even sent scouts to monitor the progress and performance of the 24-year-old.

Despite his relatively young age, the Bayer Leverkusen star boasts a wealth of experience across European football, which serves as an added advantage for the forward.

