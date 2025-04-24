Manchester United have reportedly shut down their transfer interest in Victor Osimhen this summer

The withdrawal follows a report that the Nigerian forward agreed personal terms with the club last week

The Galatasaray loan forward will not be short of options this summer, with other clubs still in the race

Manchester United have reportedly dropped their transfer interest in Victor Osimhen despite reports that the two have agreed on personal terms last week.

Osimhen will leave Galatasaray when his loan ends and will leave Napoli permanently this summer, with multiple top European clubs interested in his signature.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during their 5-1 win over Konyaspor. Photo by Cem Genco/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

According to David Ornstein, the Super Eagles forward is not a target for United this season, as they are focused on a combined £92.5 million deal for Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap.

This leaves the race for the Nigerian forward’s signature wide open ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

Legit.ng looks at the other clubs interested in signing Osimhen after Manchester United withdrew.

Clubs interested in Osimhen

1. Liverpool

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Liverpool were in the race for Victor Osimhen last summer even though their interest went under the radar and were pushed back by Napoli's excessive demands and their preference for Chelsea.

The Reds will be back for the Super Eagles forward this summer as they seek to replace Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, who has fallen out of favour with Arne Slot and will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

2. Chelsea

The Blues were locked in negotiations with Victor Osimhen until the summer transfer window deadline last year, but could not reach an agreement as time was against completing the formalities.

Chelsea reportedly have Liam Delap high up their list, but their interest in Osimhen can not be ruled out, as they have a gentleman agreement with Napoli to sign him after the Italians signed Romelu Lukaku from the Stamford Bridge outfit.

3. Arsenal

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in Osimhen, but have recently prioritised Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres. This, however, does not rule out their interest in the Galatasaray forward, with the summer window still weeks away.

Victor Osimhen taunts Konyaspor fans during Galatasaray's win in the Turkish Cup. Photo by Cem Genco/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

4. Juventus

The Italian giants attempted to sign Osimhen last summer, but Napoli were not interested in dealing with a direct rival, and also because his release clause was not valid for Serie A clubs at any point, even after it was reduced to €75 million. Regardless of the obstacles, the Old Lady are still interested.

5. Al-Ahli

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli were close to signing Osimhen last summer, but a last-minute demand of an extra €5 million by Napoli crumbled the deal, and they signed English star Ivan Toney instead. The Saudis remain interested in case the striker still wants to move.

Julio Baptista warns Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Julio Baptista warned Osimhen against joining Manchester United after reports emerged he had reached personal terms agreement with the English club.

Baptista admitted that Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world, but warned him that he has doubts that Old Trafford is the best place for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng