Tom Saintfiet, who has lots of experience with African football, is in touch with the NFF over the vacant Super Eagles coaching position

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation technical department had a virtual interview session with the Belgian tactician

The 51-year-old tactician is currently in charge of the Philippines national football team after he was appointed in February 2024

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are about to appoint a new coach for the Super Eagles.

Following Finidi George's resignation as the head coach of the national team, the NFF has launched a search for a replacement.

The football house announced that an expatriate would be employed to lead the team forward after the 'experiment' with Finidi, who left the job.

Blueprint reports that former Gambian national team head coach Tom Saintfiet has been in negotiations for the plum job.

It was gathered that members of the NFF technical committee grilled the 51-year-old Belgian in a virtual interview.

Saintfiet is currently in charge of the Philippines national football team after he was appointed in February 2024.

In 2012, he was on the verge of getting the Super Eagles job, but the sports ministry later overruled this engagement.

Last year, the tactician said:

“It was always my dream and it is always my dream to work with the Super Eagles.

“For me, they are probably the strongest football nation in Africa with so much quality in the local league and in Europe.

Saintfiet has a wealth of experience with football on the African continent, having worked with Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and a few other clubs at the club level.

NFF contacts Herve Renard

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF contacted French tactician Herve Renard as the search for a new Super Eagles coach continues.

Although football fans in the country have linked ex-international Emmanuel Amuneke for the job, it seems NFF officials are done with local coaches.

Renard has worked at national teams and club levels in Zambia, Angola, Algeria, Ivory Coast, and Morocco, and the manager has won the Africa Cup of Nations twice, leading Zambia to the title in 2012 and then Ivory Coast in 2015.

