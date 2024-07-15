Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 after extra time to win the 2024 Copa America in the USA

The match was delayed for over an hour after fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium

A Colombian was spotted wearing the number 10 jersey of Nigerian legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha made an appearance at the 2024 Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but not in the way you would expect.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win their second consecutive and record-extending 16th Copa America title, thanks to Lautaro Martinez’s extra-time goal.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in action for Nigeria against Ivory Coast at the 2006 AFCON. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

The match was delayed for over an hour due to security issues. Fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium, causing massive scenes before the game.

Colombian fan spotted wearing Okocha’s jersey

As seen in a video shared on X by AlbicelesteTalk, a Colombian fan was spotted wearing Nigerian legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha’s number 10 jersey in one of the most random pictures.

The fan was seen with his compatriots, all of whom were wearing the traditional yellow kit of the Colombian national team. They poured away a giant bag of popcorn.

It was a random scene no one thought they would see, as Okocha has no connection to the country, but it shows how influential he was during his active years.

The jersey was the version the Super Eagles wore at the 2006 African Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished third after beating Senegal 1-0 in the playoffs.

According to Sky Sports, the former Bolton star initially wanted to retire after the 2002 World Cup, but eventually stayed on and captained the country to two more AFCONs in 2004 and 2006.

Okocha welcomes Echegini to PSG

Legit.ng reported that Okocha welcomed Jennifer Echegini to Paris Saint-Germain after the Super Falcons star joined the French club from Italian club Juventus.

The 50-year-old, who played for the Parisians for four years, was featured in the announcement video, asking that the team take care of her sister, who is from Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng