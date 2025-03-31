Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare scored his 20th goal of the season, proving his consistency in front of goal

The Nigerian forward’s goal helped Genk secure a crucial 4-0 win as they chase the Belgian league title

Arokodare’s form sends a strong message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, urging him for a starting role in Nigeria’s attack

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare continues to prove his worth after netting his 20th goal of the season in all competitions for KRC Genk.

The 24-year-old striker played a pivotal role in Genk’s commanding 4-0 victory over KAA Gent in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League Champions’ Play-Off at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday.

Tolu Toluwalase Arokodare celebrates after scoring KRC Genk's second goal during the Belgian "Pro League" First Division football match against KAA Gent. Photo by Johan Eyckens.

Despite an initial setback in the first half when his penalty attempt was saved by Gent’s goalkeeper Tom Vandenberghe, Arokodare showcased resilience.

His redemption came in the 50th minute of the second half when he calmly slotted in Genk’s second goal of the match to ignite a resounding win for the Belgian club.

This crucial goal not only contributed to Arokodare club’s dominant win but also marked a significant milestone in the Super Eagles forward’s career.

A statement performance amidst Super Eagles’ struggles

Arokodare’s current form is a beacon of hope for Nigeria, especially as the Super Eagles continue to struggle in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Tolu Arokodare was part of Nigeria's squad that was held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers in Uyo. Photo credit: @ToluArokodare

With only one win in six matches, Nigeria finds itself in a difficult position, particularly in the attacking department.

Victor Osimhen remains the team’s leading scorer in the qualifiers with just three goals, while other strikers like Victor Boniface and Sadiq Umar have yet to find consistent form.

Arokodare’s impressive goal tally this season strengthens his case for a more prominent role in the national team.

His ability to score crucial goals under pressure could provide the much-needed firepower to complement Osimhen in Nigeria’s attack.

Arokodare’s message to Eric Chelle

The message from Arokodare is clear as he is ready to step up for the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old forward’s 20-goal milestone underlines his consistency and sharpness in front of goal, making him a viable option for coach Eric Chelle as Nigeria looks to revive its World Cup qualifying campaign.

Having recently earned his first international call-up in March, Arokodare is determined to cement his place in the Super Eagles squad.

If allowed to start, the KRC Genk forward could be the solution to Nigeria’s goal-scoring woes and provide competition within the squad.

With the Super Eagles desperately needing a turnaround in their fortunes, Arokodare’s form comes at the perfect time as his performance at club level proves that he can deliver under pressure, and his hunger for success makes him a valuable asset moving forward.

