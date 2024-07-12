Herve Renard has been contacted by the Nigeria Football Federation as the search for a new Super Eagles coach continues

The tactician has been heavily linked with the Nigerian job after Finidi George resigned from his position as the head coach

Renard is well-experienced with African football, and he is a two-time winner of the prestigious AFCON title

The Nigeria Football Federation has contacted French tactician Herve Renard as the search for a new Super Eagles coach continues.

Following Finidi George's resignation as the head coach of the Nigerian national team, the NFF are desperate for a replacement.

The football body earlier made a public announcement that an expatriate would be appointed as the new manager of the team.

Although football fans in the country have linked ex-international Emmanuel Amuneke for the job, but it seems NFF officials are done with local coaches.

Latest reports, as per Score Nigeria, have it that Herve Renard has been contacted with a proposed €2million salary to coach Super Eagles.

The 55-year-old is currently in charge of the France Women's national team, but he has extensive experience with African football.

Renard has worked at national teams and club levels in Zambia, Angola, Algeria, Ivory Coast, and Morocco.

He has won the Africa Cup of Nations twice, leading Zambia to the title in 2012 and then Ivory Coast in 2015.

The tactician has also won the CAF Manager of the Year Award three times - 2012, 2015, and 2018.

However, further reports claim that Nigeria will face competition from Egypt, who are also interested in the coach.

