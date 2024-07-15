Spain beat England 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin to win the 2024 European Championship

The Three Lions lost their second consecutive Euro final, having also lost to Italy in the 2021 edition

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala aimed a dig at the English team with a post on social media

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala did not spare the England national team after they lost 2-1 to Spain in the final of the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

England played and lost their second consecutive Euro final after losing the 2021 edition to Italy, despite playing on home soil at Wembley Stadium and having the crowd advantage.

England players look dejected after Euro 2024 final loss to Spain. Photo by Ian MacNicol.

Nico Williams and Mike Oyarzabal scored a goal on either side of Chelsea star Cole Palmer’s super goal, winning it for Spain for a record fourth time, as noted by UEFA.com.

Oshoala trolls England after Euro 2024 loss

Aside from being a professional footballer, Oshoala is an active football fan on social media, and she constantly shares his opinions and banters on games of his choice.

As seen in a post shared on her official X account, she aimed a dig at England after their final loss to Spain last night, by negating a famous English phrase.

“It’s not coming home,” she wrote.

The six-time African Women Footballer of the Year is inclined towards Spain, having spent five years in the country with Barcelona Femeni, before joining Bay FC in the NWSL this year.

Football was invented in England, and their fans famously chant that it's coming home each time they go close to winning a trophy, which means that it's going back to where it all began.

This has not been the case many times, as the last time the English won a major trophy was the 1966 FIFA World Cup, which they hosted, but they have fallen short more often on the big stage.

Sunday Oliseh warns Southgate and England

Legit.ng reported that Sunday Oliseh warned Gareth Southgate and England ahead of their Euro 2024 final meeting with Spain, which they eventually lost.

The Nigerian football legend applauded the team on how they reached the final despite criticism of their style of play but warned that Spain are a different side from what they've faced so far.

