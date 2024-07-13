Rema charged a reported $3million to perform his hit song 'Calm Down' at the wedding of an Indian billionaire

Only recently, street pop act Portable claimed that Nigerian Afrobeats singers now earn more money than footballers

Grammy award winner Burna Boy once disclosed why he rejected $5million offer to perform in Dubai

Nigerian street-pop music star Portable recently sparked reactions when he claimed that musicians are 'cashing out' more than football stars.

On Friday, July 12, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Rema received a staggering $3million for his rendition of ‘Calm Down’ at Anant Ambani's lavish wedding.

Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest individual, walked down the aisle with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical moguls Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, performed inside Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, thrilling the audience with some of his hit tracks.

It was gathered that global icons like Justin Bieber reportedly earned $10million from the event, while Rihanna's fee remains undisclosed.

Portable's earlier claims about the wealth of musicians have continued to spark reactions, as Nigeria has produced some of the richest footballers in Africa.

Net worth of Nigerian footballers

Afrik-Foot reports that Odion Ighalo, who plays for Saudi club Al-Wehda, is worth around € 38 million.

He once earned close to £300,000 per week while playing in China for Changchun Yatai.

Fulham star Alex Iwobi, who earns about £83,000 per week at the Premier League club, is estimated to be worth around €31million.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s net worth is reportedly around €35 million, Wilfred Ndidi's worth is around €35million, while captain Ahmed Musa is valued around €23million.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million, and the Napoli striker boasts a market value of €100million.

Net worth of Nigerian Afrobeat music stars

According to Update Briefly, Burna Boy is currently the richest Nigerian music star, with an estimated net worth of $80 million.

The Grammys winner is the second most streamed artist in Nigeria.

Wizkid is said to have an estimated net worth of $65 million, while Davido's current net worth is $60 million.

In 2023, Burna Boy disclosed that he declined a $5 million offer to perform in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 'Last Last' crooner stated that rejected the offer because he would not be permitted to smoke in public places.

According to Car Club India, the most expensive car in Burna Boy's collection is the 2023 Lamborghini Urus, which is valued at $410,000.

Earlier this year, he splashed a whopping $210,000 on a Bentley Flying Space.

He has properties in Lagos, Ibadan and the United States.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa spent an undisclosed amount on a US mansion in Maryland in 2023.

The former CSKA Moscow star owns several houses in Nigeria and has made many investments, including estates, petrol stations, and schools in different parts of the country.

Inside Ahmed Musa's garage is a Mercedes Benz V class which costs around $76,350. A Porsche Macan, valued at $50,000 was also spotted.

Musicians money vs Footballers' money: Netizens react

The social media space is awash with mixed reactions as fans dissect, compare and contrast the wealth of musicians and footballers.

An X user @FarmRetweeter said:

"Burna does nothing less than 15 festivals a year and charges not less than $1m per show , his festival money alone don cover Osimhen 1 year salary with change"

@BIG_Gracee added:

"The Europe argument is unbalanced. But if we go by the statistics there's more money in music than football. Wizkid or Burna Boy can easily make Victor Osimhen a year salary with just a concept in Europe."

@BobbyDC45 opined:

"Osimhen Saudi $1million dollar per week for 1 year, e go take rema 5yrs to make the money, no cap of one of my relatives is a footballer omo nobody go poor for my family."

Highest-paid Nigerian players 2024

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen is the current Nigerian player with the highest pay in the globe, with £167,000 per week.

Samuel Chukwueze, who plays for an Italian side, AC Milan, smiles home with a weekly pay of £84,413.

Alex Iwobi is the third highest-paid Nigerian player. The Fulham star earns at least £80,000 per week at the English side club.

