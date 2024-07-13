Victor Osimhen: €100M Super Eagles Retains Status As Most Valuable African Player
Victor Osimhen retains his status as the most valuable African player with a market value of €100 million as he continues to seek a move away from Napoli this summer.
The reigning African Footballer of the Year has overstayed his time at the Italian club. He should have left last summer after helping the Neapolitans to the title.
He is still Africa’s biggest asset but who are the others in the top five according to stats website Transfermarkt.
Africa's most valuable player
1. Victor Osimhen
The Super Eagles forward has a market value of €100mil, a 20 million drop from his peak. According to Calciomercato, the club are willing to lower his release clause from €130mil to €100mil to facilitate his departure.
2. Achraf Hakimi
Hakimi is Africa’s second biggest asset, with a market value of €60mil. The Moroccan defender transferred to PSG for €70mil from Inter Milan in 2021. He was pivotal in helping Morocco reach a historic World Cup semi-final in 2022, scoring the winning penalty against Spain.
3. Mohamed Salah
Salah, even though he is approaching the end of his active years, and with his time in European football possibly coming to an end soon, is still one of the continent’s biggest assets. He is worth €60mil and had Liverpool reject a £150mil offer in the summer of 2023.
4. Mohammed Kudus
Ghana’s star boy is Africa's fourth most valuable player with a market value of €50mil. He nearly joined Chelsea last summer before he joined their fellow Londoners West Ham. He was the best dribbler in the Premier League last season.
5. Pape Matar Sarr and Edmond Tapsoba
Bayer Leverkusen's Tapsoba and Tottenham’s Sarr occupy the fifth position with a market value of €45mil each. The Burkina Faso defender was crucial in helping Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title, while Sarr had a breakout season with Tottenham Hotspur.
Osimhen's absence drops Super Eagles’ value
Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles' value dropped after Victor Osimhen, due to injury, was absent for the March and June international windows.
The Napoli forward’s last game for the three-time African champions came in the AFCON 2023 finals which they lost to hosts Ivory Coast.
