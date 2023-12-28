Victor Osimhen's new contract with Napoli that would see him earn N206.6 million weekly has continued to trend online

Amid a series of comments about Osimhen's new wage, some TV presenters advised the footballer to learn from his senior colleague Ahmed Musa

According to the TV presenters, Ahmed Musa has over 300 houses in Lagos State, a comment which has stirred reactions

Popular Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen has continued to trend online hours after he extended his contract with Italian Serie A club Napoli until 2026.

Legit.ng reported that the new contract will see Osimhen earn a whopping sum of N206.6 million weekly.

Osimhen, who was named the best footballer in Africa's new pay, has stirred reactions from Nigerians.

TV presenters advise Victor Osimhen

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng saw some Arise presenters discuss the new wage while urging Osimhen to learn from his senior colleague Ahmed Musa by saving for retirement instead of spending lavishly.

One of the presenters claimed that Musa owned over 300 houses in Lagos alone and over 400 across Nigeria.

“He should save for retirement and learn from Ahmed Musa who has over 300 houses in Lagos, 400 across Nigeria," he said.

Netizens react to claim about Ahmed Musa's house

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

biggs4eva_:

"300 houses in this our Lagos."'

paschalnnaemeka:

"Poor people and giving financial advice to rich people be like 5 and 6."

kocolaw:

"This ones no know say victor don already get many estates for Lagos victor wey b business man."

_____s0s:

"300 houses in Lagos..metro omo werey."

alliwire_exchange:

"Make una dey play osimeh wey don almost buy all the house wey dey for our area finish."

_victory.stone_:

"That one dey ask in this our Lagos Musa wey get estate for general paint for lekki side."

