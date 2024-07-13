Billionaire Ambani's son's lavish wedding has continued to trend on the Nigerian social media space after Rema's performance at the event

A Nigerian man recently compared music star Davido's traditional wedding to that of the Indian billionaire, which witnessed the presence of prominent people across the world

The comparison between Davido's wedding and Mukesh Ambani's son's has spurred reactions on social media

A Nigerian man identified as Poojamedia on X, formerly Twitter, triggered reactions after he compared Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, to music star David Adeleke Davido's traditional wedding.

Recall that Rema made headlines with his performance at Ambani's son's lavish wedding after reportedly being paid N4.5 billion.

A Nigerian man compared Davido's wedding and that of Ambani's son. Credit: @davido/ Anish Vaishnav, Punit PARANJPE / Getty Images.

Recent reports disclosed that John Cena and Kim Kardashian, among other top-class celebrities worldwide, graced the lavish wedding in India.

The Nigerian man, who was in awe over the amount that must have gone into the wedding, wrote via his X handle:

"The budget for the Billionaire wedding in India was $600m. That's N900,000,000,000. How much is Davido's wedding?"

However, a report via CNBC disclosed that the total cost of the wedding is estimated to be between 11 billion and 13 billion rupees ($132 million and $156 million).

Reactions to comparison between Davido and Ambani

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the tweet read them below:

ghl_capalot'

"Poor Man and calculation 5&6."

peddy_lino2x:

"How much your papa take marry your mama werey."

sanitydeee:

"Una just dey call any figure una like for this wedding, naso una say na 3 million dollars dem pay Rema."

amvictorr:

"How much is his own wedding plus that of his parents and grand parents ....Nonsense."

souljay_01:

"In naira Davido wedding no be small amount o."

adorable__fit:

"I will not help billionaires to calculate how they spend money, future billionaires let’s gather here."

efficient357:

"Davido spend pass this amount ooo."

Ambani family paid Rihanna N15bn+

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the Barbadian US-based pop star performed at the Ambani pre-wedding event.

The Amabani billionaire family from India spared no expense to make sure the Barbadian artist would show up.

Rihanna is known for rarely doing private shows, and the family paid her her worth. According to India Today, she earned N15bn+.

