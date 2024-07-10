‘Future World Player of the Year’: Oliseh Hails Spain’s Lamine Yamal After Euro 2024 Heroics
Munich, Germany - Former head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Sunday Oliseh, has said he is “amazed” by the talents shown by Spain’s Lamine Yamal at the Euro 2024.
Oliseh, who was part of FIFA’s technical experts for the 2022 world cup in Qatar, tipped the 16-year-old to, one day, win the world player of the year.
Lamine Yamal's football intelligence lauded
The former midfielder wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday night, July 9:
“I am totally amazed at the football intelligence this player (Yamal) has shown at this European championship.
“We could be witnessing the birth of the world player of the year in the near future.”
Legit.ng reports that France had taken the lead in the eighth minute when Kolo Muani headed home Mbappe's cross, but teenage sensation Yamal took it upon himself to bring his side back into the game in the Euro 2024 first semifinal fixture.
The young athlete picked the ball up around 30 yards from goal before twisting away from Adrien Rabiot and firing an unstoppable curling effort into the corner of the net via the inside of the post.
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan was left with no chance, and Yamal became the youngest-ever goalscorer in Euros history.
