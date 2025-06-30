Napoli will submit Victor Osimhen to medical tests in mid July and include him in pre‑season training plans

Galatasaray, Manchester United, Chelsea, and PSG remain keen on signing the Super Eagles forward this summer

Osimhen still favours a Premier League move as he is aiming to secure his future well before the 2025/26 season

The transfer saga surrounding Victor Osimhen has taken yet another dramatic twist.

After a record‑breaking loan spell at Galatasaray and months of speculation that he would never wear Napoli blue again, the 26‑year‑old Nigerian striker is now expected back at Naples.

Napoli have reportedly included Victor Osimhen in the club's pre-season plans ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Source: Getty Images

Club sources quoted by Le Marca Sports claim Osimhen will report for routine medical tests between 14 and 15 July and join the Azzurri’s pre‑season camp unless a transfer is sealed first.

Napoli make U-turn on Osimhen

Last summer, Antonio Conte deemed Osimhen surplus to requirements following a heated stand‑off over a proposed move to England.

The forward was shipped to Galatasaray on loan, where he responded frantically with 37 goals and eight assists as seen on Transfermarkt, driving the Istanbul giants to a league‑and‑cup double and finishing as Super Lig top scorer.

Back in Italy, few expected reconciliation as Napoli even listened to inquiries from Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint‑Germain, and a cash‑ready Galatasaray determined to keep Osimhen permanently.

Yet, Napoli have reportedly opted to involve Osimhen in the club’s pre‑season plans, perhaps to keep leverage high during the expected transfer negotiations.

Osimhen’s Napoli medical booked

The scheduled mid‑July check‑up is standard practice, but its timing by Napoli is telling.

Pre‑season friendlies begin barely a week later, and Conte wants his strongest squad available while he refines tactics.

Victor Osimhen excelled at Galatasaray last season, netting 37 goals in all competitions while on loan at the Turkish club.

Source: Getty Images

For Osimhen, the scheduled medical presents two possibilities for the Nigerian:

A handful of games for Napoli could push Osimhen’s valuation beyond the reported €90 million Galatasaray are willing to pay, forcing Premier League giants to act quickly. Secondly, if bigger bids fail to materialise, the Nigerian striker could remain at Napoli, especially if he impresses during the preseason.

Either way, Osimhen’s camp remains clear that England is his preferred destination.

Manchester United see him as the ideal striker ahead of Rasmus Hojlund, while Chelsea’s continued striker woes keep them firmly in the race.

What the numbers say

Osimhen’s one year in Turkey confirmed he remains one of the best strikers globally.

He averaged a goal every 86 minutes across all competitions, thrived under high‑press systems, and silenced doubts about his fitness after an injury‑plagued 2023.

Financially, his marketability soared as Galatasaray shirt sales featuring his name broke club records within months.

If Osimhen stays long enough to don the sky‑blue of Napoli once more, it could mark an unlikely reconciliation story, although the Super Eagles striker has been widely tipped to leave the Diego Maradona stadium permanently.

Napoli's stance on Victor Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at the moment, Napoli are open to reintegrating Osimhen if no suitable offer arrives, but their preference remains to sell, especially to Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, or Arsenal, who remain interested.

A staggering €120 million offer from Al-Hilal was also rebuffed, suggesting Napoli prioritise a European move to maintain his visibility.

However, financial constraints at Galatasaray and Juventus’ limited budget could complicate negotiations, leaving Osimhen’s next move uncertain.

