The NNPP confirmed Rabiu Kwankwaso has no platform to contest the 2027 presidency, emphasizing he and ally Buba Galadima were expelled for anti-party activities

Internal conflicts, including litigation and an attempt to change the party logo, led to Kwankwaso’s expulsion

NNPP noted it will follow due process for its 2027 candidate, urging Nigerians to ignore Kwankwaso’s claims

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has firmly stated that its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, currently has no platform to contest against President Bola Tinubu or any other candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

This was made clear by the NNPP National Chairman, Dr Agbo Major, in a statement released on Saturday, July 5.

NNPP rejects claims Kwankwaso will stay on party platform

The statement comes amid claims by Buba Galadima, an ally of Kwankwaso, who insisted that Kwankwaso would remain with the NNPP and contest the 2027 presidency on the party's platform.

Galadima urged Nigerians to support Kwankwaso, suggesting they would “strategically stay in the NNPP until the whistle is blown for 2027 politics.”

However, Dr Major categorically dismissed these claims, emphasising that both Kwankwaso and Galadima have long been expelled from the party for anti-party activities, Punch reported.

Internal conflicts led to Kwankwaso’s expulsion, says NNPP

Dr Major revealed that the NNPP’s memorandum of understanding with the Kwankwasiya Movement, led by Kwankwaso, ended shortly after the 2023 presidential election.

The chairman explained that Kwankwaso caused internal strife within the party, including leading the group into litigation and attempting to replace the NNPP logo with the Kwankwasiya logo.

“It was the court’s intervention that led to INEC restoring our original logo after a rogue convention in Abuja,” he said.

Kwankwaso’s ambitions ‘dead on arrival,’ insists NNPP

The NNPP chairman warned that Kwankwaso cannot expect another free ticket like he had in 2023.

He insisted that Kwankwaso and his group would not be readmitted to the party, branding them as having “massively betrayed our trust.”

“He does not have the pedigree to match President Tinubu in any contest and so his ambition is dead on arrival,” Dr Major added.

NNPP will follow due process for 2027 candidate selection

While affirming Kwankwaso’s right as a Nigerian to seek any office, Dr Major urged him to pursue such ambitions independently, without involving the NNPP or dragging it into controversy, Vanguard reported.

He disclosed that the party is already in talks with other potential aspirants and will follow proper constitutional procedures to select its 2027 presidential candidate.

“We will no longer hand over our ticket on a platter of gold, especially not to someone who betrayed our trust and is no longer in the party,” he said.

NNPP urges Nigerians to ignore Kwankwaso’s statements

Dr Major urged Nigerians to disregard comments made by Kwankwaso and his group, stating that they do not represent the NNPP.

He noted that the party supports constructive criticism but not attacks on personalities or other political parties.

“Kwankwaso should float his own party if he wants to pursue his agenda. NNPP has moved on and will not be dragged into unnecessary controversies again,” he concluded.

