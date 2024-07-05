Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

Hamburg, Germany - France downed Portugal on penalties in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals following a goalless draw on Friday night, July 5.

With the 5-3 win on penalties, Didier Deschamps' men have set up a last-four meeting with Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected following his side's defeat in a penalty shootout during the EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France. Photo credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista

Source: Getty Images

A largely dull 120 minutes saw both sides struggle to create clear chances in Hamburg before Joao Felix was the only player to miss in the shoot-out and Theo Hernandez netted the winning spot-kick.

Ronaldo confirms Euro 2024 is his last

Before the game against France, Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed the 2024 European Championship will be the last of his career.

His first Euros was in 2004 when his country hosted the European continent.

The 39-year-old Portuguese football superstar is playing at the Euros for a record sixth time and his country reached the quarterfinals.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man won the Euro in 2016 when his Portugal side beat France 1-0 in extra time, thanks to a long-range strike from Eder.

With the national team, Ronaldo is also a UEFA Nations League winner (2018–2019).

It remains to be seen whether the Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia forward will partake in the 2026 FIFA world cup.

Source: Legit.ng