UEFA has confirmed that Jude Bellingham has been issued a suspended one-match ban, valid for one year

Following a controversial celebration during a recent match, he was issued the ban, ensuring he will still be eligible to play against Switzerland

Alongside the suspension, Bellingham has been fined €30,000, emphasizing UEFA's commitment to maintaining sportsmanship and professional conduct on the field

In a recent development, UEFA has confirmed disciplinary action against Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder currently playing for Real Madrid.

Following a controversial celebration during a recent match, Bellingham has been handed a suspended one-match ban.

Bellingham received conditional suspension. Photo credit: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, this suspension, which will be valid for a year, means that Bellingham will be available to be selected for the upcoming crucial fixture against Switzerland.

The celebration in question occurred during a high-stakes game, where Bellingham's exuberant reaction drew significant attention and mixed reactions from fans and pundits alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

UEFA's decision to impose a suspended ban highlights their stance on maintaining sportsmanship and decorum on the field.

In addition to the suspended ban, Bellingham has been fined €30,000.

Bellingham pivotal for England

Despite the sanctions, Bellingham remains a pivotal player for both his club and country.

His performance on the field has been exceptional, and his presence in the match against Switzerland is eagerly anticipated by fans and teammates.

The upcoming game is crucial for the team's progress in the tournament, and Bellingham's availability could be a deciding factor in their success.

See the X post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TheEuropeanLad said:

"Didn't he explain it was a joke with friends? How did he get suspended for this?"

Drayy09 wrote:

"Just imagine this. So Bellingham can choose when he doesn’t want to play? Dfkm."

In a recent live update, Legit.ng covered the match between France and Portugal featuring top players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Antoine Griezmann, and others.

Nigerian man accurately predicts scores of 3 matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian bettor, @bossolamilekan1, has shocked people after he accurately predicted the outcome of three UEFA Euro 2024 matches.

In the early hours of Saturday, June 22, @bossolamilekan1 listed the final scorelines of the three games scheduled for that day.

@bossolamilekan1 predicted a one-all draw in the Georgia-Czechia match, a three-nil win for Portugal against Turkiye and a two-nil win for Belgium against Romania.

Source: Legit.ng