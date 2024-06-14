Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

Berlin, Germany - The Euro 2024 started on Friday, June 14, in Germany with the hosts thumping Scotland 5-1.

In the same vein, the 2024 Copa America will be held from June 20 to July 14, 2024.

Some soccer fans feel the AFCON is hard compared to the Euros and Copa America Photo credits: Picture Alliance, Franck Fife, Marcelo Endelli

Earlier in 2024, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was staged in Ivory Coast.

Amid the tournament in Europe, Legit.ng observed football fans sharing their perceptions about which competition is the hardest to win among the three mentioned. We capture some replies on X (formerly Twitter) to a question on the toughest event.

See them below:

@anokyedenolf wrote:

"Afcon....every team is capable of beating the other.....for copa america and Euros, ull need a good team and a bit of luck but for Afcon u need your country Gods to win u the trophy."

@AccidikApple said:

"Copa America and Afcon, not in any order. Euros is the easier in this group, they all try to be cute and with the football but the other tournaments are life or death."

@kukus90 commented:

"Afcon ooo....You need the gods of your land to win. How Egypt sacrificed cows here in Kumasi to win the 2008 edition is still live in my memory."

Fan's claim on Egypt correct

In February 2008, Egypt players sacrificed a cow in training ahead of their AFCON 2008 quarterfinal match against Angola in Kumasi, Ghana.

Egypt went on to win the tournament.

Ahead of their round-of-16 game against DR Congo at AFCON 2023, the North Africans repeated the same action on January 25 2024 in Ivory Coast. However, they lost the match and were booted out of the tournament.

CAF denies postponement of AFCON 2025

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Luxolo September, the head of communications of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), said there is no position or announcement by the organisation on the dates for AFCON 2025.

September's rebuattal comes a few hours after reports emerged that CAF's general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, disclosed that the body could stage the 2025 AFCON, set to be hosted by Morocco, in early 2026.

