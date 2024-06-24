On Saturday, June 22, a Nigerian bettor became an internet sensation after his football predictions came to pass

Ahead of the kick-off of three matches in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, he dropped their respective scorelines on X

After the matches, his tweet blew up and even got the attention of a popular foreign media platform

A Nigerian bettor, @bossolamilekan1, has shocked people after he accurately predicted the outcome of three UEFA Euro 2024 matches.

In the early hours of Saturday, June 22, @bossolamilekan1 listed the final scorelines of the three games scheduled for that day.

The Nigerian bettor got the scorelines of the UEFA Euro 2024 matches.

Source: Getty Images

@bossolamilekan1 predicted a one-all draw in the Georgia-Czechia match, a three-nil win for Portugal against Turkiye and a two-nil win for Belgium against Romania.

And just like he foresaw, the three games ended as he said they would. After the match, his tweet went viral.

At the time of this report, @bossolamilekan1's tweet has made over 32 million impressions, 122k likes, 19k retweets, 6k comments and 15k bookmarks.

International media reacts to @bossolamilekan1 's predictions

An international football media, Bleacher Report Football, also tweeted about @bossolamilekan1's accurate prediction. Bleacher Report Football tweeted with a screenshot of @bossolamilekan1's post:

"This bettor really saw the future before Saturday's Euro 2024 fixtures ."

See his tweet below:

@bossolamilekan1's prediction stunned people

@OmeizaObanyi said:

"1 spoiled my own prediction...better days ahead and congratulations to the winners."

@JAR_VIS12 said:

"As things stands like this.... arguements with punters now after when money and community wins no fit decide winners be say.

"Shey br football don acknowledge your winnings before."

@Bidal4Life said:

"The fact it's in naira, shows where their income is from."

@vist__AFC said:

"It's just guessing and everyone probability guess it right results is high. So that's nothing special."

@bantertok said:

"Call it whatever you like but that was mighty nuts."

@TheLochious said:

"Euro is literally scripted by these results. Ronaldo can’t still win it. Poor guy."

@CFC_MC said:

"We all saw the game when he posted it but couldn’t believe it."

