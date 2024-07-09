Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal has set a major record as he became the youngest player in the men's European championship, scoring in the tournament at age 16

Lamine Yamal, a 16-year-old Spanish footballer, has made history by becoming the youngest goalscorer in the men's European Championship. He achieved this feat in the semi-final against France in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, July 9.

Yamal's impressive goal, a curled shot from 25 meters, broke the previous record held by Switzerland's Johan Vonlanthen, who was 18 years and 141 days old when he scored at Euro 2004.

How many records Lamine Yamal set in Euro 2024?

The Barcelona winger set a record as the youngest player to feature in the tournament, starting Spain's opening group game against Croatia at just 16 years old. He surpassed Polish international Kacper Kozlowski's record, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.

Norway's Isabell Herlovsen still holds the record for the youngest women's goalscorer in the European Championship, scoring at Euro 2005 at 16 years and 351 days old. Yamal's achievement is a remarkable milestone in his young career, showcasing his talent and potential in the world of football.

"Lamine Yamal, ladies and gentlemen. The youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros, 16 years old."

