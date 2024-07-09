The NFF is reportedly eager to bring back Jose Peseiro as the manager of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Peseiro who guided the Super Eagles to a second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON announced his resignation as the coach of the Super Eagles in March

Peseiro had said he received several offers after Nigeria were beaten in the AFCON 2023 final, but he is unattached at the moment

FCT, Abuja - Portuguese football manager, Jose Peseiro, has been linked with a return as the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls that the former Real Madrid assistant coach left the post in Nigeria in March following the expiration of his contract.

Peseiro was the coach of Nigeria from 2022 to 2024. Photo credit: DeFodi Images

The 64-year-old led the Super Eagles to second position at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

As reported by Afrik-Foot on Tuesday, July 9, Gerald Baloyi, who works with local agency Vodia Sports International Management, revealed that Peseiro is negotiating a return to the Super Eagles.

Soccernet also noted the development.

Baloyi reportedly told KickOff:

"Yes, Vodia Sports International Management offered Jose Peseiro to Sundowns (a South African club), though the Nigerian national teams are interested in bringing him to take over again."

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is looking to appoint a coach for the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON qualifying games which kick off in September.

Finidi George who succeeded Peseiro resigned abruptly in June.

