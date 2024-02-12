The contract of Jose Peseiro as coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has expired after the conclusion of AFCON 2023

Peseiro extended his contract with the Super Eagles in September 2023 after his initial one-year contract ran out in July.

The 63-year-old Portuguese was given the target of leading the Super Eagles to at least the semi-finals of the AFCON 2023.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Jose Peseiro's contract as the Super Eagles coach has expired following the conclusion of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast.

According to OwnGoalNigeria.com, the option of a two-year-old deal after meeting the semi-final target is up to Peseiro to decide on.

Peseiro's contract as Super Eagles coach has expired Photo Credit: @JosePeseiro

Source: Twitter

The Portuguese tactician led Nigeria to the AFCON final where the Super Eagles lost to the Elephant of Cote Divoire, the host nation.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Peseiro is, however, expected to meet with the minister of youths and sports, Senator John Enoh to decide his future with the national team.

The Super Eagles are expected to return to action in March for the qualifiers of the AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

As reported by Vanguard, Peseiro signed a contract extension to continue as Super Eagles coach in September 2023 after his initial one-year contract ran out in July.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly reduced the $70,000 a month salary to $50,000 after the NFF said they could no longer afford his previous salary.

Peseiro explains why Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peseiro admitted that Ivory Coast were the better side in the 2023 AFCON final played in Abidjan.

Legit.ng reports that Sébastien Haller scored late to lead the host nation to a remarkable AFCON title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final on Sunday, February 11. Haller netted from close range in the 81st minute to complete the turnaround after Franck Kessié drew the Elephants level in the 62nd minute. It marked Ivory Coast's third title, with previous victories in 1992 and 2015, both secured through penalty shootouts.

Peseiro admitted in a post-match interview: “Ivory Coast were better than us today. “I am sad, my team is sad, but for me, they did the maximum, each one. Sometimes you want to do something but you cannot do it.”

Source: Legit.ng