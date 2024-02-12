A former Nigerian international goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has called for the dismissal of Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro

Legit.ng reports that Peseiro led the Super Eagles to the final of the AFCON 2023 which ended on Sunday, February 11, 2024

Peterside asserted that Peseiro’s moment with the national team is over while decrying the Portuguese defensive approach to games which he (Peterside) said is not Nigeria's pattern

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Former Nigeria goalkeeper turned cleric, Bishop Idah Peterside, has said Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, should be sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Peterside said Peseiro should be fired due to the inability of the Super Eagles to win the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Peseiro was unable to lead Nigeria to her fourth AFCON title. Photo credit: Franck Fife

The South Africa-based former athlete criticised the manager’s defensive approach to games which he said is new to the West African giants.

Peterside shared his thoughts while appearing as a guest on Channels Television on Monday, February 12.

He said:

“You know, a lot of people have asked me yesterday (Sunday, February 11), 'the coach got to the finals, what do you think?’ I said, fire him.”

Peseiro's contract expires

Meanwhile, Peseiro's contract as the Super Eagles coach has expired following the conclusion of AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The option of a two-year-old deal after meeting the semi-final target is up to Peseiro to decide on.

The Portuguese tactician led Nigeria to the AFCON final where the Super Eagles lost to the Elephant of Côte d’Ivoire, the host nation.

