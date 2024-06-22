Super Eagles Coach: Italian Manager Joins Race to Succeed Finidi, Explains Why He's Best Man For Job
- As the search for a new Super Eagles coach continues, Roberto Landi has asked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give him a chance
- Landi, in a video seen by Legit.ng, said he would get the best out of Nigerian players, especially Super Eagles players currently plying their trade in Italy
- Since Finidi's exit, names like Antonio Conceicao, Samson Siasia, and Emmanuel Amunike have sprung up
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.
FCT, Abuja - Italian football manager, Roberto Landi, has joined the race to succeed Finidi George as the Super Eagles head coach.
The 68-year-old tactician, who has handled the likes of Qatar U21 and Scotland's Livingston FC in the past, is the latest to express his intent for the vacant Nigerian role.
Although Legit.ng cannot immediately confirm if Landi has sent his CV to the NFF, he made a video which surfaced on the internet on Friday, June 21.
He said:
"I have big experience, especially in Africa. In my career, I train (sic) four national teams: Georgia, Lithuania, Qatar, and Liberia."
Landi continued:
"I have a big experience with African countries, African players, and African mentality.
"I think with top players in the Nigerian squad like Victor Osimhen, I think an Italian coach with an Italian mentality can be very vital for them."
Landi, who once handled the Liberia national team, was a goalkeeper trainer with the United States of America (USA) national team between 1990 and 1994. He has also coached in Italy, Romania, Libya, Georgia, Lithuania, Scotland, and Qatar.
Landi played for South Africa giants Kaizer Chiefs, Piacenza, Modena, Siena, and Major Soccer League side Vancouver Whitecaps FC and New York Cosmos.
More to read on Super Eagles
- Super Eagles' Job: NFF takes final action on Finidi George's resignation
- Super Eagles: Details of foreign coach who may replace Finidi George emerge
- Former Super Eagles star tells NFF what to do to Osimhen after outburst at Finidi
NFF reacts to reports of Super Eagles' star's ban
Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF described as outright falsehood reports in some online publications that it slammed a ban on Super Eagles’ star forward, Victor Osimhen.
NFF general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said the federation has neither instructed nor concluded a process to ban Osimhen from the national team.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.