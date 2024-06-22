As the search for a new Super Eagles coach continues, Roberto Landi has asked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give him a chance

Landi, in a video seen by Legit.ng, said he would get the best out of Nigerian players, especially Super Eagles players currently plying their trade in Italy

Since Finidi's exit, names like Antonio Conceicao, Samson Siasia, and Emmanuel Amunike have sprung up

FCT, Abuja - Italian football manager, Roberto Landi, has joined the race to succeed Finidi George as the Super Eagles head coach.

The 68-year-old tactician, who has handled the likes of Qatar U21 and Scotland's Livingston FC in the past, is the latest to express his intent for the vacant Nigerian role.

Although Legit.ng cannot immediately confirm if Landi has sent his CV to the NFF, he made a video which surfaced on the internet on Friday, June 21.

He said:

"I have big experience, especially in Africa. In my career, I train (sic) four national teams: Georgia, Lithuania, Qatar, and Liberia."

Landi continued:

"I have a big experience with African countries, African players, and African mentality.

"I think with top players in the Nigerian squad like Victor Osimhen, I think an Italian coach with an Italian mentality can be very vital for them."

Landi, who once handled the Liberia national team, was a goalkeeper trainer with the United States of America (USA) national team between 1990 and 1994. He has also coached in Italy, Romania, Libya, Georgia, Lithuania, Scotland, and Qatar.

Landi played for South Africa giants Kaizer Chiefs, Piacenza, Modena, Siena, and Major Soccer League side Vancouver Whitecaps FC and New York Cosmos.

