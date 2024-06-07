Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored for Nigeria early in the second half to cancel out Themba Zwane's first-half goal for South Africa in a 2026 FIFA world cup qualifying game in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on Friday night, June 7.

Bafana Bafana took the game to the Super Eagles in the first half and deservedly took the lead after a brilliant team move.

But Dele-Bashiru — who later went out apparently injured — netted and ensured Nigeria did not lose the home game.

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles, who previously appeared at a FIFA world cup in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014, and 2018, will next play the Republic of Benin away on Monday, June 10, 2024.

