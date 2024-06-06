The Super Eagles of Nigeria confront the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2026 FIFA world cup qualification match on Friday, June 7

Finidi George's team are third in Group C with two points from two matches and need to win the match against South Africa to get their campaign back on track

The Super Eagles will also play Benin Republic, a team managed by former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Udinese of Italy and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has finally teamed up with his colleagues ahead of Nigeria's first of two FIFA world cup qualifying fixtures this June.

Recall Okoye had been unable to arrive at the Super Eagles' camp because of the organised labour's strike on Monday, June 3, which stalled domestic flights.

However, following the suspension of the strike on Tuesday, June 4, Okoye was able to get to Akwa Ibom on Wednesday, June 5.

The update on Okoye's arrival was given on the Super Eagles' official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday morning, June 6.

"Update: All 23 players are now in camp #soarsupereagles."

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria will play South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7, followed by a match against Benin Republic in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Monday, June 10.

Maduka Okoye's Super Eagles return

Born in Dusseldorf, Germany, to a Nigerian father and German mother, Okoye was first officially invited to the senior national team in 2019 - a friendly game against Ukraine.

On October 13, 2019, he made his international debut as a substitute in a friendly match against Brazil.

In December 2021, he was shortlisted for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen as part of the Nigerian squad.

During the tournament, the 24-year-old was the first-choice keeper, but he was widely blamed for Nigeria's exit from the tournament in the round of 16 as Tunisia upset 10-man Nigeria via a long-range effort by veteran Youssef Msakni that beat Okoye.

Following that tournament in January 2022, Okoye has been barely invited to the national team.

Nigeria vs South Africa: List of Super Eagles in camp:

Stanley Nwabali Maduka Okoye Ojo Olorunleke Semi Ajayi Chidozie Awaziem Calvin Bassey Benjamin Tanimu Bright Osayi-Samuel Sadiq Ismael Alex Iwobi Raphael Onyedika Frank Onyeka Alhassan Yusuf Wilfred Ndidi Fisayo Dele-Bashiru the round of 16 Ademola Lookman Victor Boniface Ibrahim Olawoyin Samuel Chukwueze Paul Onuachu Kelechi Iheanacho Terem Moffi

