Nigeria will battle South Africa in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo

The match is a must-win game for the Super Eagles who currently have two points and occupies the third position in the group

The 2023 AFCON finalist has defeated South Africa seven times, drew five and lost two in their previous 14 meetings

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state -The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo will come alive on Friday, June 7 when the Super Eagles of Nigeria confront the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier match.

It is an all-important match for both African giants as they battle it out for the top spot in Group C.

Nigeria has two points from two matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe and occupies the third position in the group, Vanguard reports.

Second-placed South Africa, on the other hand, has three points from two matches and will want to go a step further in clinching the top spot.

Head to Head

Both countries have met 14 times in the past. The Super Eagles won seven and drew five, while South Africa only managed two victories.

The last match between both countries was the penalty shootout during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals, which Nigeria won.

Team News

Coach Finidi George will be without top striker, Victor Osimhen due to injury but the team is blessed with loads of star players like Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface and others.

The Hugo Broos tutored side will see the Friday encounter as revenge for their AFCON semi-final exit in Ivory Coast on February 7.

Implications of the Match

Victory for Nigeria against South Africa will take them to the top of the group as they face Benin Republic on Tuesday, June 11.

While a victory for South Africa would extend their lead over Nigeria to four points

Venue, Date, Time

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

Time: 8 pm Nigerian time

Venue: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Nigeria

Adepoju shares World Cup qualifier predictions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles legend, Mutiu Adepoju, expressed confidence that Nigeria will approach the upcoming twin world cup qualifying games with all seriousness.

Adepoju said Nigeria's journey in their quest to qualify for the 2026 world cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA, would be "tricky".

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles have qualified for six of the last eight FIFA World Cups, with Adepoju playing in two of the tournaments

