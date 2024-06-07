Nigeria vs South Africa: Super Eagles' Position in Group C 2026 World Cup Qualification Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.
Following their failure to beat South Africa in the 2026 FIFA world cup qualification match on Friday night, June 7, Nigeria are fifth in CAF Group C.
After three games, the Super Eagles have three points.
Before the third round match of the 2026 world cup African qualifier match, Nigeria occupied third on the log.
Lesotho are the surprise group leaders with 5 points.
After their draw against Nigeria on Friday, June 7, the Bafana Bafana are on four points.
2026 FIFA world cup qualification – CAF Group C
The 2026 FIFA world cup qualification – CAF Group C is a qualifying group for the 2026 FIFA world cup to be played in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
The group contains Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho.
The group winner will directly qualify for the world cup, and the runner-up could compete in the play-off to advance to the inter-confederation playoffs.
Next up for Nigeria after South Africa game
Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles, who previously appeared at a FIFA world cup in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014, and 2018, will next play the Republic of Benin away on Monday, June 10, 2024.
It would be a reunion for some Super Eagles players with former Nigeria boss, Gernot Rohr, who managed the team between 2016 and 2021.
Source: Legit.ng
