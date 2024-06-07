Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - As his side takes on the Super Eagles in a world cup qualifier on Friday night, June 7, South Africa (SA) head coach Hugo Broos said Ademola Lookman is Nigeria's "dangerman".

During the pre-match press conference held at Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Broos said his team will not man-mark Lookman.

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos says his side is only focused on the world cup qualifier and not one opposition player. Photo credit: Richard Pelham

The former Cameroon trainer did not mention Victor Boniface, the Bayer Leverkusen star as Nigeria's dangerman.

He said:

“Obviously, the (Nigeria) dangerman is Ademola Lookman. Then there is Victor Osimhen, who is doubtful, but we are not focusing on that.

"We are focusing on our game tomorrow (Friday, June 7), we have the ability and we have proven that at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.”

Legit.ng reports that apart from South Africa and Nigeria, Rwanda, Benin Republic, Lesotho and Zimbabwe are in Group C.

Nigeria vs South Africa head-to-head

Legit.ng reports that in their last 14 meetings, Nigeria has won seven and drawn five, while South Africa has only managed two victories.

Nigeria also recently defeated South Africa in a penalty shootout during the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON, before losing to Ivory Coast in the final.

