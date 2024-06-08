Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, has explained why he did not use Victor Boniface against South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifier

Finidi said tactical shift stopped him from unleashing the in-form striker against the Bafana Bafana in Uyo

He disclosed that his team had to change their plan of fielding Boniface after Ajayi complained that he couldn’t continue

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, said a tactical shift made him not field Victor Boniface against South Africa in Friday’s night 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Legit.ng recalls that the Super Eagles played out a one-one draw with Bafana Bafana at the Godwill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.

Finish said a tactical shift led to Boniface’s exclusion from the match. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Speaking in a post-match interview on the reason Boniface did not feature in the match, Finidi said

“We thought about bringing him in, he was supposed to come in, but when we had Ajayi complain that he couldn’t continue, we had to reverse that,”

He reassured Nigerians that there’s another opportunity for the winner of the German Bundesliga with Bayern Lekerkun in the next match, The Punch reports.

“We have another game definitely if he’s up and doing he’s going to play.”

Finidi pleaded with Nigerians to allow him and his team to do their job, stating that he place more importance on-field performance over external pressures.

Reacting to criticism regarding player selections, Finidi said:

“For me, it’s what you can give to me on the field of play. Everybody wants this player or that player to play, but at the end of the day, if the player is not performing, you guys will still be shouting take him off, so let us do our job. We know who is good to go.”

Super Eagles' position in World Cup qualification emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that underdogs Lesotho stole the World Cup qualifying show in Africa on Friday, June 7, topping the table in a group including powerhouses Nigeria and South Africa.

Lesotho, ranked 149th in the world, upset Zimbabwe 2-0 to lead Group C, and remained there after Nigeria and South Africa drew 1-1 in Uyo six hours later.

Legit.ng reports that Lesotho has five points, Rwanda, Benin and South Africa four each, Nigeria three and Zimbabwe two.

