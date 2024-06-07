Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the FIFA world cup 2026 qualifier match featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The game today, Friday, June 7, is crucial, especially for the Super Eagles after Lesotho piled pressure on Finidi George's men.

Nigeria and South Africa light up Uyo for the 2026 world cup qualifiers game. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, June 7, Lesotho beat Zimbabwe two nil to go top of Group C, with Nigeria dropping to fifth position in a six-team group.

Follow all the updates here:

Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.