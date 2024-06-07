Nigeria vs South Africa: LIVE 2026 World Cup Qualifier Results, Match Stream and Latest Update
Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the FIFA world cup 2026 qualifier match featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.
The game today, Friday, June 7, is crucial, especially for the Super Eagles after Lesotho piled pressure on Finidi George's men.
On Friday afternoon, June 7, Lesotho beat Zimbabwe two nil to go top of Group C, with Nigeria dropping to fifth position in a six-team group.
Nigeria vs South Africa: Percy Tau speaks on world cup qualifiers
South Africa's star forward, Percy Tau, has suggested that out of the group in Uyo, anyone who plays on Friday night, June 7, has the resilience as well as the experience to rise to the occasion.
Tau told the press:
“We play in CAF, so we know what it’s like travelling and playing. It is never easy, but we are professionals, we are ready, and we are hungry to play. This is all that we are here for.”
Nigeria vs South Africa match time
Nigeria versus South Africa match time is 8 pm Nigerian time.
The teams' line-ups are expected to be released any moment from now.
Nigeria vs South Africa match live stream
As of now, a genuine link to follow the match online has not been seen.
Legit.ng will provide and update this report with the link to watch the match as soon as it emerges.
