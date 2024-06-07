Chess In Slums Africa (CISA) founder Tunde Onakoya is set to square off with Nigerian girl Deborah Quickpen in June

The Nigerian chess master praised 12-year-old Deborah, describing her as the future of chess in Nigeria

In chess, Deborah is currently ranked number one in Nigeria and fourth in Africa across all female age groups

Twelve-year-old Deborah Quickpen will face chess master Tunde Onakoya in a three-hour chess match on Tuesday, June 11.

Confirming the match, Onakoya, who broke Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, shared a clip on X where he played chess with the 12-year-old prodigy.

Tunde Onakoya will square off against Deborah Quickpen on June 11. Photo Credit: Tunde Onakoya, Deborah Quickpen

Source: Facebook

Onakoya revealed that Deborah will represent Nigeria at the July FIDE Chess World Cup in Georgia.

He said his match with Deborah would be his hardest yet and hailed her as the future of chess in Nigeria. Onakoya wrote:

"On June 11, 2024, I will be playing a three-hour Chess match against Nigeria’s number one chess prodigy-12 year old Women’s candidate master Deborah Quickpen. She will be representing Nigeria at the FIDE chess World Cup in Georgia next month.

"I have faced many tough opponents but this will undoubtedly be my hardest match yet. I can categorically say that she is the future of chess in Nigeria!"

Deborah Quickpen, the chess prodigy

Deborah, ranked number one in Nigeria and fourth in Africa, started playing chess at three.

She represented Bayelsa state at the National Sports Festival in 2018, becoming the youngest athlete to ever participate in the festival's history.

Deborah also won three gold medals at the National Youth Games, making history as the youngest person to win 18 out of 18 games.

Reactions trail the chess match fixture

Societal Life Culture said:

"How can she be ranked No 1 in Nigeria when Tunde Onakoya is there and current Guinness World Record Holder.. Success To Everyone."

Solomon Brill Beinmo said:

"Who is organizing this? At this level, they should be competing with the international communities and not themselves. Go outside, look for champions, beat them and become an unbeatable champion ."

Usa Luka said:

"Unless they negotiate, no way that girl will stand Tunde."

Wale Odusola said:

"I can't know how to play that game. it looks like unserious people game."

T2humbleking said:

"Where is the venue for this event as I will be flying to Nigeria to witness this event."

Hannah Braide said:

"My children will do exploits in their lifetime.

"I wish you all the best Debby!"

Martins Edum Timothy said:

"These guys are good in what they do.

"Wow! A game I like so much but few players around and limited time."

Tunde Onakoya wins brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya had won a new Nord SUV after winning the company's CEO in a match.

The 30-year-old founder of Chess in Slums Africa (CISA) disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 6. Onakoya recalled how he had given his father his only car before he travelled to America.

Onakoya shared how Nord Motors CEO, a strong chess player, invited him for a match and proposed a strong deal. He said he won the CEO from a very complex position after an hour of intense play.

Source: Legit.ng