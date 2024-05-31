One of the leaders in the present Nigerian men's national team, William Troost-Ekong, has spoken about his fitness

Legit.ng reports that Ekong will not be part of the Super Eagles squad to play South Africa and Benin Republic in Group C of the 2026 FIFA world cup qualifiers scheduled for June

Legit.ng reports that Ekong played through pains to help Nigeria to the final of AFCON 2023 and subsequently underwent surgery

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Experienced Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, has said he can only thank God that he is back fit again.

Speaking in a video, Ekong said the Super Eagles team have “many more objectives to come” like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 and the 2026 FIFA world cup.

William Troost-Ekong has expressed hope that he will still play for Finidi George's team despite being left out of the Super Eagles squad for South Africa and Benin Republic. Photo credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

In a report on Friday, May 31, Sports Brief noted Ekong’s revelation about his fitness level.

The AFCON 2023 player of the tournament said:

“I was planning to come back for three games before the end (of the season). They (his club, PAOK) predicted it would take three to four months for me to come back. I came back in nine weeks. I’m much fit.

“I didn’t play in the last game - that’s up for the coach to decide. I bounced back with the team’s training two weeks before the end (of the season). I’m fit now.

“So, if anything happens to the current squad, Coach Finidi (George) has my full support.”

Legit.ng reports that Ekong, who plays for PAOK in the Super League Greece was not included in the Super Eagles’ 23-man squad released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday, May 24.

It is understood that Finidi decided against inviting Ekong for the twin qualifying matches because the 30-year-old has not played a game in over three months.

Watch Ekong speaking below:

More to read on Super Eagles

Super Eagles' Lookman up for award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canal+Afrique announced its Africa's best XI for the 2023/24 season with Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface missing out.

In the list, only one Nigerian — Ademola Lookman — was recognised.

Source: Legit.ng