Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman's performance this season has earned him a spot in Canal Plus' Best African 11 team

The Atalanta forward made the list alongside Guinean goalpoacher, Serhou Guirassy, and others

The list has garnered significant traction online as some fans on social media question why Nigeria's Victor Boniface was omitted despite his contribution to Bayer Leverkusen's history-making feat in Europe

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

Paris, France - Canal+Afrique has announced its Africa's best XI for the 2023/24 season with Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface missing out.

In the list sighted by Legit.ng, only one Nigerian — Ademola Lookman — was recognised.

Super Eagles stars Victor Boniface and Victor Osimhen miss out on Canal+'s Africa's best XI. Photo credits: @hyendugrandson, @boniface_jrn, @AfricaClassic

Source: Twitter

This month (May 2024), Lookman etched himself into Atalanta folklore with a Europa League final hat-trick.

In February, the 26-year-old was in CAF’s Best XI of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Leicester City man was impressive in Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 campaign, propelling the three-time African champions to their eighth final, where they lost narrowly 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

Like Lookman, Boniface, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga, has been impressive in the 2023-24 season.

Despite his three-month absence through the injury that ruled him out of AFCON 2023, Boniface has enjoyed a good debut season in Germany, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists.

Conversely, this season, Osimhen and Napoli have not been the same side they were in 2023. The reigning CAF African Footballer of the Year is widely expected to lose his crown when the award takes place later in 2024.

Canal+ African Team of the Season

Ronwen Williams (South Africa), Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Kossounou (Ivory Coast), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo); Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana), Wilfried Singo (Ivory Coast), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), and Ademola Lookman (Nigeria).

Boniface for African Footballer of the Year

Legit.ng earlier reported that some Nigerians said Boniface should Osimhen as the African Footballer of the Year.

With Super Eagles attackers like Boniface and Lookman in fine form and their teams doing well in Europe, several internet users have mentioned both men's names for the top African honour.

Source: Legit.ng